Orlando honors Pulse nightclub victims one year after shooting

Angels gather outside to honor the victims and families.

The citizens of Orlando are paying tribute today to the victims of the Pulse nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting which left 49 dead.

In the early morning of June 12, a group of supporters held a vigil outside the club during the same time as the shooting last year. Forty-nine people dressed as angels in honor of the victims whose named were read out loud. The event was closed to the media, but you can see some footage below via Twitter.

49 angels have arrived outside Pulse. Incredible scene. pic.twitter.com/2bzqBoXmwg — Justin Warmoth (@JustinWarmoth) June 12, 2017

After the late-night vigil, a midday ceremony is planned with speakers. It will be followed by a ceremony tonight with an emphasis on music. The Orange County History Center has also unveiled a digital gallery of artwork set up throughout the city in the wake of the attack.

Florida Governor Rick Scott also visited the club today and ordered American flags be flown at half-mast in remembrance of the victims. A rainbow flag will also be unveiled at the Orange County government building, according to CBS. Church bells will also ring 49 times throughout the city at noon.

In Washington D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has proclaimed it Orlando United Day in the city. Boston invited 29 survivors from the shooting to ride on a float in their Pride parade yesterday.

President Trump made no acknowledgment of the attack, the deadliest on American soil since September 11, though last year he did said he “appreciates the congrats for being right on Islamic terrorism.”

See more footage from the ceremony below.

A group of angels lead the way into Pulse Nightclub #PulseOneYearLater @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/D6pIVODRXp — Maxine Bentzel (@MaxineBentzel) June 12, 2017

As the sun rises outside Pulse, people continue to come by & pay their respects exactly one year since attack. pic.twitter.com/NT6NZw8lPJ — Justin Warmoth (@JustinWarmoth) June 12, 2017

This amazing mural at the #Pulse site tells 1,000 stories. And also features our beloved OPD Lt. Debra Clayton. ❤️💛💚💙💜#OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/Hk9rcsd9UQ — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 11, 2017