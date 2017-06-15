Red Bull Music Academy returns to Berlin for 2018 session

Applications open today.

After taking this year off, Red Bull Music Academy has announced that the 2018 edition of their month-long workshop and festival will take place in Berlin. It will mark the Academy’s 20th anniversary, so they’re going back to ground zero.

“Even though the Academy has touched down in many different cities since [the first workshop in Berlin], we always carried a piece of Berlin with us on this journey,” states a press release. “Whether in the form of lecturers and studio team members like Modeselektor, Moritz von Oswald, Dixon, Mo and Carsten Nicolai; or alumni that would leave their mark on Berlin’s music scene (Nina Kraviz, Objekt, Robot Koch and Xosar, to name but a few); or as an attitude that refuses to recognize walls of any kind – Berlin is part of the Academy’s DNA.”

Applications for next year have opened today and will close on September 4. You must submit 30 minutes of original music through their online portal or you can mail in a CD. More info here. (Not ready for RBMA yet, but still want some electronic music craftsmanship lessons? Check out our Make Music section for all things at-home production.)

Alongside this announcement, RBMA has released a comp featuring students and artists who participated in the 2016 Academy in Montréal. It features music from Just Blaze, Stephen Bruner (aka Thundercat), Matías Aguayo, the RBMA class of 2016 and more. Check it out below.