Future drops mansion party video for new song ‘PIE’ featuring Chris Brown

The HNDRXX hitmaker is back, with Chris Brown in tow.

Future dropped a new video last night after performing at Los Angeles’ BET Awards with Kendrick Lamar.

‘PIE’ features a guest spot from Chris Brown, and represents the Atlanta star’s first new material since his double-header HNDRXX and FUTURE albums earlier this year.

Fittingly for the start of the UK’s Wimbledon tournament this week, the clip sees Future hang out on a tennis court, chilling by a swimming pool and ordering takeaway at a fancy mansion party. Watch it below.