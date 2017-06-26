Future drops mansion party video for new song ‘PIE’ featuring Chris Brown

By , Jun 26 2017

The HNDRXX hitmaker is back, with Chris Brown in tow.

Future dropped a new video last night after performing at Los Angeles’ BET Awards with Kendrick Lamar.

‘PIE’ features a guest spot from Chris Brown, and represents the Atlanta star’s first new material since his double-header HNDRXX and FUTURE albums earlier this year.

Fittingly for the start of the UK’s Wimbledon tournament this week, the clip sees Future hang out on a tennis court, chilling by a swimming pool and ordering takeaway at a fancy mansion party. Watch it below.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Future launches new custom emoji line and they are hilarious

Jun 22 2017

Future launches new custom emoji line and they are hilarious
Future denies he’s launching legal action against Desiigner over ‘Panda’

Jun 20 2017

Future denies he's launching legal action against Desiigner over...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+