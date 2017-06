Also featuring Ronny J.

Denzel Curry has released 13, a new EP and the Florida rapper’s first release since last year’s album Imperial.

Denzel Curry – 13 [EP Stream]

The EP has five tracks including previously released songs ‘Equalizer’, ‘Hate Government’ and ‘Zeltron 6 Billion’ and features collaborations with Miami rapper Ronny J and cult-rap great Lil Ugly Mane.

Download 13 for free here and watch our documentary on Curry below.