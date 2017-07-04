Listen to Four Tet’s new single ‘Two Thousand and Seventeen’

The beloved producer debuted the track on Radio 1 today.

Four Tet, aka Kieran Hebden, has returned with a brand new single, named ‘Two Thousand and Seventeen’. It was played earlier today on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show, where Mac revealed that Hebden had been “making music for the past 10 months.” Hopefully this means that a follow-up to 2015’s Morning/Evening is in the works.

The new track is something of a return to a more relaxed sound for Hebden. Using a prominent dulcimer sound, it harks back to the elegiac beauty of the producer’s earlier releases, specifically Pause and Rounds. You can listen in full below.

Read next: Twenty years of Wu-Tang Forever, the Wu-Tang Clan’s most bombastic statement