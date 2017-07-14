Rinse FM archive disappears from SoundCloud

“Was nice while it lasted”.

Legendary online radio station Rinse FM has taken to Twitter to note that their SoundCloud profile archiving a legion of broadcasts over the years has been disabled. Links to any uploads and to their main profile leads to an error message.

Was nice while it lasted @SoundCloud. Shame to lose so many uploads, but life moves on. And having backups helps 😅 pic.twitter.com/tzQOMdFUnO — Rinse FM (@RinseFM) July 14, 2017

Yesterday it was reported that SoundCloud may only have finances to support 50 more days of business. Just a week ago, the pioneering indie streaming platform laid off 40% of its employees and closed its offices in San Francisco and London. While this story is still developing, rumors have sparked that Chance the Rapper may bail SoundCloud out.