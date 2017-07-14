Rinse FM archive disappears from SoundCloud

By , Jul 14 2017

“Was nice while it lasted”.

Legendary online radio station Rinse FM has taken to Twitter to note that their SoundCloud profile archiving a legion of broadcasts over the years has been disabled. Links to any uploads and to their main profile leads to an error message.

Yesterday it was reported that SoundCloud may only have finances to support 50 more days of business. Just a week ago, the pioneering indie streaming platform laid off 40% of its employees and closed its offices in San Francisco and London. While this story is still developing, rumors have sparked that Chance the Rapper may bail SoundCloud out.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Chance the Rapper sparks rumors of SoundCloud buyout

Jul 14 2017

Chance the Rapper sparks rumors of SoundCloud buyout
SoundCloud only has enough money to last for another 50 days, according to reports

Jul 13 2017

SoundCloud only has enough money to last 50 days according to...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+