Ducktails announces new album Jersey Devil, releases ‘Map To The Stars’

Ducktails aka Matt Mondanile has announced the new album Jersey Devil which is out this fall via his own label New Images Limited.

Today you can hear the hazy first single ‘Map To The Stars’ which comes with a video that offers a psychedelic take on the Jersey suburbs.

The album is described as a return to Mondanile’s DIY roots and began as the recording sessions in LA that set the scene of our 2015 interview with him and his Against The Clock.

Following those sessions and his departure from Real Estate, Mondanile traveled back to his hometown of Ridgewood, NJ where he continued recording in is mom’s basement.

“Everything felt right: the mini mall across the street, the stock brokers walking their dogs, and the sweet summer smell in the air,” he explains about returning to the suburban area that inspired the early Ducktails and Real Estate recordings. The album was finally mixed in Hoboken at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio.

Jersey Devil is out October 9. Preorder it via New Images Limited and find the tracklist and tour dates below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Map to the Stars’

02. ‘Light a Candle’

03. ‘In the Hallway’

04. ‘Keeper of the Garden’

05. ‘Solitary Star’

06. ‘Lover’

07. ‘Mannequin’

08. ‘Wearing a Mask’

09. ‘Shattered Mirror Travel’

10. ‘The Rising Sun’

Tour Dates:

Sep 07 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Sep 08 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Sep 09 – Madison, WI @ The Frequency

Sep 12 – Hanover, Germany @ V17

Sep 13 – Hamburg, Germany @ Club Heim!

Sep 14 – Cologne, Germany @ Gewolbe

Sep 21 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool International Festival of Psychedelia

Sep 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

Oct 02 – London, UK @ Moth Club

Oct 06 – Bergen, Norway @ Landmark

Oct 10 – Bordeaux, France @ Iboat

Oct 11 – Roubaix, France @ La Cave Aux Poetes

Oct 12 – Paris, France @ L’Olympic

Oct 13 – Sion, Switzerland @ Le Port Franc

Oct 14 – Winston-Salem, NC @ Phuzz Festival

Oct 18 – Tokyo, Japan @ O-nest

Oct 19 – Tokyo, Japan @ UNIT

Oct 20 – Matsumoto @ TBA

Oct 21 – Osaka @ Shangri-la

Oct 23 – Fukuoka @ Utero

Oct 25 – Okinawa @ Output

Oct 27 – Taipei @ Witch House

Oct 28 – Taichung @ Forro Cafe

Oct 29 – Kaohsiung @ TBA

Oct 31 – Manila @ Mow’s Bar, Quezon City

Nov 02 – Shanghai @ Yuyintang

Nov 03 – Beijing @ School

Nov 05 – Chengdu @ Nu Space

Nov 14 – Seoul @ TBA

Nov 17 – Bangkok @ Rockademy

Nov 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Nov 24 – Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall

Nov 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

Nov 27 – Cleveland, OH @ The Winchester

Dec 06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Dec 09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom