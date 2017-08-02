Ducktails announces new album Jersey Devil, releases ‘Map To The Stars’

Recorded in his mom’s basement in Ridgewood, NJ.
Ducktails aka Matt Mondanile has announced the new album Jersey Devil which is out this fall via his own label New Images Limited.
Today you can hear the hazy first single ‘Map To The Stars’ which comes with a video that offers a psychedelic take on the Jersey suburbs.
The album is described as a return to Mondanile’s DIY roots and began as the recording sessions in LA that set the scene of our 2015 interview with him and his Against The Clock.
Following those sessions and his departure from Real Estate, Mondanile traveled back to his hometown of Ridgewood, NJ where he continued recording in is mom’s basement.
“Everything felt right: the mini mall across the street, the stock brokers walking their dogs, and the sweet summer smell in the air,” he explains about returning to the suburban area that inspired the early Ducktails and Real Estate recordings. The album was finally mixed in Hoboken at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio.
Jersey Devil is out October 9. Preorder it via New Images Limited and find the tracklist and tour dates below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Map to the Stars’
02. ‘Light a Candle’
03. ‘In the Hallway’
04. ‘Keeper of the Garden’
05. ‘Solitary Star’
06. ‘Lover’
07. ‘Mannequin’
08. ‘Wearing a Mask’
09. ‘Shattered Mirror Travel’
10. ‘The Rising Sun’
Tour Dates:
Sep 07 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
Sep 08 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
Sep 09 – Madison, WI @ The Frequency
Sep 12 – Hanover, Germany @ V17
Sep 13 – Hamburg, Germany @ Club Heim!
Sep 14 – Cologne, Germany @ Gewolbe
Sep 21 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool International Festival of Psychedelia
Sep 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
Oct 02 – London, UK @ Moth Club
Oct 06 – Bergen, Norway @ Landmark
Oct 10 – Bordeaux, France @ Iboat
Oct 11 – Roubaix, France @ La Cave Aux Poetes
Oct 12 – Paris, France @ L’Olympic
Oct 13 – Sion, Switzerland @ Le Port Franc
Oct 14 – Winston-Salem, NC @ Phuzz Festival
Oct 18 – Tokyo, Japan @ O-nest
Oct 19 – Tokyo, Japan @ UNIT
Oct 20 – Matsumoto @ TBA
Oct 21 – Osaka @ Shangri-la
Oct 23 – Fukuoka @ Utero
Oct 25 – Okinawa @ Output
Oct 27 – Taipei @ Witch House
Oct 28 – Taichung @ Forro Cafe
Oct 29 – Kaohsiung @ TBA
Oct 31 – Manila @ Mow’s Bar, Quezon City
Nov 02 – Shanghai @ Yuyintang
Nov 03 – Beijing @ School
Nov 05 – Chengdu @ Nu Space
Nov 14 – Seoul @ TBA
Nov 17 – Bangkok @ Rockademy
Nov 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
Nov 24 – Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall
Nov 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Nov 27 – Cleveland, OH @ The Winchester
Dec 06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Dec 09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom