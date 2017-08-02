Listen to Four Tet’s new single, ‘Planet’

It’s the second new track from Kieran Hebden in a month.

Kieran Hebden, aka Four Tet, has released a new single, ‘Planet’.

The seven-minute track combines a 4/4 techno beat with the UK producer’s trademark clipped vocals and sampled acoustic textures, and follows last month’s release of ‘Two Thousand and Seventeen’, a more relaxed track reminiscent of his classic album Rounds.

Last month, Hebden appeared on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show, where he revealed he had been “making music for the past 10 months,” though he hasn’t given any further update on whether we should expect a follow-up to 2015’s Morning/Evening LP anytime soon.

Listen to ‘Planet’ below and buy it at Bandcamp.