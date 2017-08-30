Music On’s residents select six tracks that define the Ibiza institution

Italian techno titan Marco Carola launched Music On in 2012 and it’s been an Ibiza staple ever since, bringing the finest techno and house sounds to the White Isle via an enviable line-up of in-demand residents and essential guests. FACT asked the club’s residents to pick the tracks that define Music On for them.

Music On has been a go-to party for discerning house and techno fans since way back in 2012, when Marco Carola kicked off the event, quickly making a splash with his notorious marathon sets.

Over time, Carola and his collaborators have made Music On an essential Ibiza destination, curating a cast of residents that now includes Paco Osuna, Stacy Pullen, Apollonia, Leon, Joey Daniel and Marco Faraone. And this year alone, Music On has invited Derrick May, Miss Kittin, Felix Da Housecat, Claude Vonstroke and plenty more artists to perform guest sets.

We asked Music On’s residents to pick a track that defines Music On for them, and you can check them out below.

To check out Music On’s 2017 lineup head here.

Next up on September 1 is an all-nighter featuring Stacey Pullen, Marco Carola, Apollonia and Marco Faraone.

DJ Shufflemaster

‘Re:Weekend’

(Disq, 2002)

Paco Osuna: “From the first day I had the vinyl in my hands, I fell in love with the groove of the bass and the jazzy sax. A few years ago, I played it as the last track at a festival and the crowd went crazy. I was asked so much about the track ID that in the end we decided to license it for my label Mindshake; soon it will be reissued with a remix from Gary Beck and myself.”

Laser

‘Body Beat’

(Pin Up, 1993)

Apollonia: “Last summer, Dan Ghenacia was digging through his own record collection when he found a rare gem, a priceless Italian jewel. Back in the ‘90s when he first picked up the EP, Dan was spinning the B-side, with no vocal. Recently, after a few weeks of pondering, Dan decided to give the vocal version a spin.

“‘Body Beat’ quickly became a total bomb, sending kids crazy in the clubs and online, where nobody was able to identify it. Intrigue has surrounded the track over the past year, with a ceaseless hunt for the mysterious old gem proving fruitless. We are proud to finally unveil this old school killer.”

Spencer K & Dennis Cruz

‘Impacto (Original Mix)’

(Glasgow Underground, 2016)

Joey Daniel: “The first time I played this track for a big crowd was at Sunwaves Festival. It was a special moment for me, it was my first gig at Sunwaves Festival and was also my first time playing after Marco Carola – I was closing the main stage with an 11-hour set. So this track has special memories for me.

“I also played it not so long after that Sunwaves moment in Amnesia and exactly the same thing happened, with everyone’s hands up in the air as soon as the bass came back in. Playing this track at the right moment has always worked well.”

Malandra Jr.

‘Dance Warriors (Riva Starr Rmx)’

(D-Floor Records, 2017)

Leon: “This project was released on my label D-Floor Records and the original mix was played a lot before the summer by Solomun and Dixon. This new remix by Riva Starr is actually one of the most-played tracks of the summer. The vocal with this bassline makes for a great combination and it’s a killer for the dance floor. Ibiza is going crazy for it… This is my favorite track of the season for sure.”

Floorplan

‘Never Grow Old (Re-Plant)’

(M-Plant, 2014)

Marco Faraone: “I remember when I first played this track at the Rizla event in Catania, the stage with the volcano and the seaside in front of me at sunrise was simply magic. The tune was not yet released, but the crowd went totally insane. My feeling for this track is still amazing and when I play it from time to time, it gives me an incredible, powerful mood and positive energy.”

X-Press 2

‘Muzik Xpress’

(Junior Boys Own, 1992)

Stacey Pullen: “This track takes me back to the days when I used to live in Amsterdam, it was pure energy then and still has the same effect now. It’s a party anthem. When I played this at Music On I got goosebumps because the reaction of the crowd was just as fresh as it was when I played this back in the ‘90s. A timeless track that still resonates time and time again.”

Read next: 10 sounds that define modern club music – and the stories behind them