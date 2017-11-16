Underground Resistance and Carhartt team up for new clothing line

Originally posted on The Vinyl Factory.

Detroit originals.

Underground Resistance have teamed up with streetwear brand Carhartt WIP for a new collaborative clothing line, featuring a fur-lined winter parka, hoodie, beanie, pocketed T-shirt and denim trousers.

All emblazoned with Detroit techno collective’s iconic UR logo, the line will be available from 17th November in select stores, RA reports.

UR x Carhartt WIP. Available worldwide at Carhartt WIP stores, selected retailers & online as of November 17th 2017. #CarharttWIP #undergroundresistance @undergroundresistance313 A post shared by Carhartt Work In Progress (@carharttwip) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:54am PST

Last year Carhartt WIP collaborated with another Detroit legend, Moodymann, for a limited edition 7″ single featuring a previously unheard, short take ‘J.A.N.’ cut, backed by ‘5800 Cass Ave.’ which is the address of Carhartt’s midtown Detroit store. It was accompanied by a customised UDG sling bag and three Detroit-ready sweatshirts.