Underground Resistance and Carhartt team up for new clothing line

Nov 16 2017

Originally posted on The Vinyl Factory.

Detroit originals.

Underground Resistance have teamed up with streetwear brand Carhartt WIP for a new collaborative clothing line, featuring a fur-lined winter parka, hoodie, beanie, pocketed T-shirt and denim trousers.

All emblazoned with Detroit techno collective’s iconic UR logo, the line will be available from 17th November in select stores, RA reports.

Last year Carhartt WIP collaborated with another Detroit legend, Moodymann, for a limited edition 7″ single featuring a previously unheard, short take ‘J.A.N.’ cut, backed by ‘5800 Cass Ave.’ which is the address of Carhartt’s midtown Detroit store. It was accompanied by a customised UDG sling bag and three Detroit-ready sweatshirts.

