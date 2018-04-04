Hear the hypnotic ‘дуб OAK’ now.

Russian experimental producer Kate NV has announced the new album для FOR which will be released this spring on RVNG Intl.

Today you can hear the brightly percussive ‘дуб OAK’ paired with a visually warping video by Sasha Kulak, the first in a series of collaborations between the pair.

для FOR follows NV’s sonically challenging and incredibly fun 2016 debut Binasu released on Orange Milk and envisions her home of Moscow in a highly personal way. Gaining inspiration from around the artist’s apartment and outside her window, each track (presented in both English and Russian) focuses on a single subject such as ‘жук BUG’, ‘пес DOG’ or ‘YXO EAR’. It also includes ‘ДЛЯ / FOR’ which appeared on the label’s LGBTQ benefit compilation last year.

Look для FOR June 22 via RVNG Intl. and take a look at the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist

01. ‘YXO EAR’

02. ‘двA TWO’

03. ‘дуб OAK’

04. ‘как HOW’

05. ‘вас YOU’

06. ‘раз ONE’

07. ‘жук BUG’

08. ‘зря SEE’

09. ‘пес DOG’

10. ‘кто WHO’