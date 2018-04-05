Equiknoxx and Swing Ting team up on ‘Jump To The Bar’

By , Apr 5 2018
Swing Ting & Equiknoxx

Jamaican outfit Equiknoxx team up with Manchester’s Swing Ting once more.

Manchester label and production outfit Swing Ting have announced their next release: a collaboration with Jamaican collective Equiknoxx called ‘Jump To The Bar’. The track features Swing Ting’s Fox and Equiknoxx’s Shanique Marie and RTKal on vocals.

Swing Ting & Equiknoxx

It’s not first time the two outfits have linked up – back in 2016, Equinkoxx released ‘Bubble’ with Swing Ting, following it up last year with the excellent ‘Fly Away’. You can hear the new single below; the full release is packaged with Equinkoxx and Swing Ting’s instrumental, ‘Rum & Buckfast Riddim’.

Swing Ting & Equiknoxx

‘Jump to the Bar’ / ‘Rum & Buckfast Riddim’ will be released on April 13 via Swing Ting.

Read next: Manchester’s Swing Ting on their journey from club night to label and beyond with Junction

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Equiknoxx, Tim Hecker, Telefon Tel Aviv and more announced for MUTEK San Francisco

Mar 7 2018

Equiknoxx, Tim Hecker, Telefon Tel Aviv join MUTEK San Francisco
Swing Ting release fundraiser single to help Epic B replace stolen gear

Feb 5 2018

Swing Ting release fundraiser single to help Epic B replace...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+