Ninja Tune-branded Zen Delay hardware prototype appears in Berlin

Is the label getting into gear next?

A new piece of gear bearing the logo of Ninja Tune has surfaced in Berlin, raising questions about whether the label is moving into music tech.

Photographs of the filter-delay, named “Zen Delay”, were taken at Berlin’s Liquid Sky and shared by its affiliated blog Gear Porn Berlin. Described as a prototype, they say the label did not provide an official statement, but to expect more information in the coming weeks.

Take a look at more photos of it below and stay tuned for more about the Zen Delay soon.