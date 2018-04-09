Stream house pioneer Larry Heard’s first Mr. Fingers album in 25 years

The first full-length under the name since 1994.

House music pioneer Larry Heard releases Cerebral Hemispheres, his first album under his iconic Mr. Fingers moniker in 25 years, this week and now you can hear it in full.

Heard revived his best-known moniker two years ago with Mr. Fingers 2016. He makes up for lost time on Cerebral Hemispheres which stretches over 100 minutes and has 18 tracks, including all four tracks from the previous EP.

Stream Cerebral Hemisphere on NPR before its April 13 release date. Take a look at the tracklist and artwork below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Full Moon’

02. ‘City Streets’

03. ‘Urbane Sunset’

04. ‘Sands Of Aruba’

05. ‘Tiger Lounge’

06. ‘A Day In Portugal’

07. ‘Sao Paulo’

08. ‘Crying Over You’

09. ‘Cerebral Hemispheres’

10. ‘Electron’

11. ‘Outer Acid’

12. ‘Inner Acid’

13. ‘Spy’

14. ‘Stratusfly’ (feat. Paul St. Hilaire)

15. ‘Nodyahed’

16. ‘Qwazars’

17. ‘Aether’

18. ‘Praise To The Vibes’ (feat. Nicole Wray)