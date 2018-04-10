Berlin label Creamcake announce interdisciplinary workshop Interrupted = Cyfem and Queer

The label has an open call for artists, scholars, activists, coders to participant.

Berlin label and club night Creamcake has announced Interrupted = “Cyfem and Queer, the first of four interdisciplinary symposiums to be held between spring 2018 into winter 2019. The first begins April 28 in Berlin.

Creamcake describes the event as a “day and night-long series of conversations, brainstorming sessions, panels, lectures and performances dedicated to broadening the discourse around digital space”. The collective made an open call for participants and are currently accepting applications from interested writers, artists, coders, activists and more here.

The first Interrupted = “Cyfem and Queer takes place at Südblock and Aquarium in Berlin April 28. The application deadline is this Friday, April 13. Learn more and submit here.

Revisit the excellent single ‘Air’ from Creamcake regular Sky H1.