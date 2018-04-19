Listen to Duppy Gun’s new dancehall mixtape for Bokeh Versions

Miro Tape is released on April 27.

Bristol label Bokeh Versions has uploaded its next release in full to SoundCloud, a 50-minute mixtape from the studio of dancehall outfit Duppy Gun – aka Cameron Stallones of Sun Araw and M. Geddes Gengras.

Miro Tape is described as “a taste of some collaborative efforts cooking between the two labels”. Sikka Rymes, I Jahbar, Early One, Lyrical Wiz, Sniper, Buddy Don and Lopo contribute vocals with instrumentals coming from both from Bokeh Sound (Jay Glass Dubs, Seekersinternational, Abu Ama) and the Duppy Gun Production House (D/P/I, Butchy Fuego, Big Flyte & Velkro and Ras G). It was mixed by Velkro and recorded in Duppy Gun’s new Jamaican HQ.

The mixtape is available to buy both as a limited cassette and digital release from the Bokeh Versions Bandcamp store. Earlier this year, FACT profiled Bokeh Versions and several other labels championing the modern sound of leftfield dub.

