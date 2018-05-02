News

May 2 2018

Watch The Vinyl Factory’s short film Sound Fields: Adventures in contemporary field recording

Featuring Lawrence English, Nabihah Iqbal, Equiknoxx and more.

Field recording is no longer the preserve of experimental music – it’s a vital part of the contemporary landscape. Whether it’s Björk sprinkling birdsong throughout Utopia or King Krule using the sounds of south London to create a sense of place in his music, field recordings are becoming increasingly common.

The practice of field recording is the subject of a new short film from The Vinyl Factory. Directed by Sam Campbell, Sound Fields: Adventures in contemporary field recording features interviews with Lawrence English, Nabihah Iqbal, Equiknoxx and more, travelling from the desert to the Peak District via the Deutsche Bahn to explore the motivations and applications of field recording.

Watch above, and read FACT’s own feature about how musicians embraced field recording in 2017.

Read next: A Beginner’s Guide To… Field Recording

