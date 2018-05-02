Wild & Free – Against The Clock

Los Angeles duo Wild & Free make a track in 10 minutes.

In 2015, LA duo Drew Kramer and George Cochrane decided to put their love of disco, pop and Balearic grooves into practice, teaming up to form Wild & Free. Since then, they’ve released music on Future Classic, Kitsuné and a host of other labels as well as remixing Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard and Cut Copy’s Ben Browning.

To mark the recent release of their debut album Shapes and Shapes, FACT visited the duo at their studio in Los Angeles for this week’s episode of Against The Clock. Here they made a sun-drenched disco jam in just 10 minutes with the aid of a sampler, vintage synths and a bass guitar.

Watch the episode above, and look out for Wild & Free’s first vinyl 12″ on Discotexas on June 22, a remix EP featuring reworks from Whatever/Whatever, Xinobi and Boys Get Hurt.

