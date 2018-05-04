Stream Mumdance and DAWN’s anthemic new track ‘Guardian Angel’

By , May 4 2018

Images via: Local Action

Out today on Local Action.

Mumdance and DAWN have joined forces for a powerful new song called ‘Guardian Angel’.

Featuring electric guitar from Not Waving and grand piano from Ninja Tune’s James Heather, this is the first time Mumdance has incorporated real instruments into his aesthetic.

‘Guardian Angel’, which also features a grand-sounding string section from Demon Strings, is described as “a weightless power ballad” by the duo. Stream the track via Spotify below or pick up a digital copy from Bandcamp.

