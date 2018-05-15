Jackmaster, Peggy Gou and Bicep to play FACT Stage at Lovebox 2018

Floorplan, Denis Sulta, Mall Grab and Jon Hopkins will also play our stage at this year’s Lovebox Festival.

Jackmaster, Peggy Gou and Bicep are among the artists playing the FACT Stage at this year’s Lovebox Festival, taking place at west London’s Gunnersbury Park on July 13 and 14.

Friday sees Jackmaster present his Mastermix event on the FACT Stage, bringing together DJ sets from himself, Peggy Gou, Floorplan, Saoirse and a live set from Bicep. On Saturday, we’re thrilled to have sets from Mall Grab, Denis Sulta, B.Traits, Mella Dee, Loco Dice, Andrew Hill and Jon Hopkins.

Lovebox today (May 15) announced the rest of the stage splits for the two-day event, which sees Skepta, SZA, Wu-Tang Clan, Diplo, Anderson. Paak and Mabel play the main stage on the Friday, with Childish Gambino, N.E.R.D., The Internet, Big Boi, Annie Mac, Kali Uchis, Belly and Black Party lined up for the Saturday.

Other highlights across the festival include performances from Vince Staples, Tirzah, Kerri Chandler & Jeremy Underground, Moxie, Mike Skinner, Madam X, Jane Fitz, Novelist, DJ Zinc B2B Special Request and a Just Jam takeover featuring Amy Becker and Afro B.

This year’s Lovebox is the first to be held at west London’s Gunnersbury Park after 12 years at east London’s Victoria Park. For tickets and further information, visit the Lovebox Festival website.