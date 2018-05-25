Stream Pusha-T’s new album Daytona, produced by Kanye West

Formerly known as King Push.

Pusha-T has released Daytona, his first album since 2015’s King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude. It’s entirely produced by Kanye West and arrives via West’s GOOD Music and Def Jam Recordings.

As Pitchfork reports, the album cover is a picture of Whitney Houston’s bathroom. The photo was reportedly taken in 2006 but released to the public after her death in 2012.

In an interview on Power 105.1, Pusha said the cover was West’s idea, who changed the artwork at the last minute and paid $85,000 of his own money to license it.

The album, which features guest spots from Rick Ross and Kanye West, was originally called King Push, but was changed because, as he explains, “didn’t represent the overall message of this body of work”.

I changed the album title from “King Push” to “DAYTONA” because I felt it didn’t represent the overall message of this body of work. “DAYTONA” represents the fact that I have the luxury of time. That luxury only comes when u have a skill set that your confident in. — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 23, 2018

Daytona comes ahead of two promised Kanye West albums next month. In April, West said that he has a solo album arriving on June 1 and a collaborative LP with Kid Cudi due on June 8. He’s also producing an album for Nas, scheduled for June as well.

Stream Daytona below via Spotify or find it at iTunes or Apple Music.

