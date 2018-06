Black Madonna style.

On August 4, Chicago’s own The Black Madonna will take over the streets of East London to throw her very own party: We Still Believe, a collaboration with Krankbrother.

Running throughout the course of an evening, the street party, which takes place around Shoreditch’s Clifton Street, will feature The Black Madonna herself, Gerd Janson, Prosumer and HAAI.

