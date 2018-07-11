Tashi and Yoshi Wada head up RVNG’s next FRKWYS release

FRKWYS Vol. 14: Nue also features vocals from Julia Holter on two tracks.

RVNG Intl. has announced its next FRKWYS release, a collaboration between composer Tashi Wada and his father Yoshi Wada, an early member of the 1960s Fluxus movement.

Although the pair have performed together extensively, the 10-track Nue – which also features Julia Holter, percussionist Corey Fogel and Ariel Pink producer Cole MGN – is one of the few times they’ve recorded in the studio together.

According to a press release from RVNG, Nue draws on, among other things, Yoshi’s minimalist bagpipe music, “reimagined forms of ancient and devotional music” and the “psychoacoustic and perceptual explorations” of Tashi’s mentor, US composer and music theorist James Tenney.

In the liner notes, Tashi says of the project: “My desire was to create something both old and new sounding—ancient and futuristic—and ultimately something of its own world and other. Nue is a vision, an endless night of dreams, and a personal history of sorts, full of joys and demons.”

Nue is the first in the FRKWYS series since 2016’s Sunergy collaboration between Suzanne Ciani and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith. Past contributors to the series, which aims to bring together musicians from different generations, include Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe & Ariel Kalma, Arp & Anthony Moore and Julianna Barwick & Ikue Mori.

FRKWYS Vol. 14: Nue is released on vinyl, CD and digital formats on September 28. Listen to album track ‘Fanfare’ below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Aubade’

02. ‘Ground’

03. ‘Litany’

04. ‘Ondine’

05. ‘Niagara’

06. ‘Double Body’

07. ‘Bottom of The Sky’

08. ‘Mutable Signs’

09. ‘Fanfare’

10. ‘Moments of Exile (Coda)’

