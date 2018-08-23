Classically trained producer mmph to release Serenade EP on Tri Angle

Five deconstructed Baroque-pop pieces from the newest member of the Tri Angle family.

Classically trained cellist and producer mmph has announced a new EP, Serenade, which arrives via Tri Angle on September 7.

Each of the five tracks centres around a different classical trope, resulting in a collection of deconstructed Wagnerian suites in minature. Listen to EP track ‘Woodlawn’ below.

The release follows this year’s Dear God EP. mmph’s production work has also featured on Lauren Auder’s Who Carry’s You EP, David Byrne’s American Utopia and serpentwithfeet’s stunning debut album Soil.

Serenade will be available via Tri Angle on September 7, and is available for preorder now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Minuet’

02. ‘Tragedy’

03. ‘Woodlawn’

04. ‘Elegy’

05. ‘Serenade’

