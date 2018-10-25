Oneohtrix Point Never’s new EP Love In The Time Of Lexapro features Ryuichi Sakamoto and (Sandy) Alex G

Listen to the title track now.

Master musician Ryuichi Sakamoto and indie wunderkind (Sandy) Alex G will feature on Love In The Time Of Lexapro, a new EP on Warp Records from Oneohtrix Point Never.

The four-track release features a Sakamoto rework of Age Of track ‘Last Known Image Of A Song’, an acoustic rendition of ‘Babylon’ with (Sandy) Alex G and brand new track ‘Thank God I’m A Country Girl’. The fan favorite title track ‘Love In The Time Of Lexapro’ has been a staple of Oneohtrix Point Never’s recent run of live shows.

The EP follows this year’s exceptional Age Of, as well as singles ‘The Station’ and ‘We’ll Take It’, all of which were released on Warp Records.

This is not the first time Oneohtrix Point Never and Sakamoto’s musical worlds have collided. Last year, OPN contributed a rework of Sakamoto’s ‘Andata’ to his Async – Remodels remix album.

Love In The Time Of Lexapro arrives on November 23 via Warp Records, and is available to pre-order now. Check out the Ecco-referencing cover art, tracklist and listen to OPN’s cinema-centric mix for FACT below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Love In The Time Of Lexapro’
02. ‘Last Known Image Of A Song’ (Ryuichi Sakamoto rework)
03. ‘Thank God I’m A Country Girl’
04. Oneohtrix Point Never & (Sandy) Alex G – ‘Babylon’

