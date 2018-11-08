Animal Collective’s Panda Bear announces sixth solo album Buoys

Listen to new single ‘Dolphin’ now.

Animal Collective’s Noah Lennox, AKA Panda Bear, has announced his sixth solo album, Buoys. The LP will arrive early next year on Domino.

The nine-track LP was co-produced and mixed by Person Pitch collaborator Rusty Santos and features guest appearances from Portuguese musician Dino D’Santiago and Chilean DJ and vocalist Lizz, who’s arrangement features on new single ‘Dolphin’.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper, Lennox described the new album as something of a fresh start. “The last three records felt like a chapter to me”, he said, “this feels like the beginning of something new.”

Buoys arrives on February 8, 2019 via Domino. The album is available to pre-order digitally, on CD and deluxe LP now. Check out the album artwork, featuring design by Danny Perez and photography by Fernanda Pereira, and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Dolphin’

02. ‘Cranked’

03. ‘Token’

04. ‘I Know I Don’t Know’

05. ‘Master’

06. ‘Buoys’

07. ‘Inner Monologue’

08. ‘Crescendo’

09. ‘Home Free’

