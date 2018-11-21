AJ Tracey to release self-titled debut album early next year

Listen to lead single ‘Doing It’ now.

MC AJ Tracey will release his self-titled debut album early next year on February 8, 2019.

Tracey has shared the first single from the project, the Swifta Beater-produced ‘Doing It’. The Hamish Stephenson-directed video features the rapper and his crew riding around west London on dune buggies – check it out below.

This year, AJ has released a slew of singles including ‘Butterflies’ (featuring Not3s) and ‘LO(V/S)ER’, and has collaborated on tracks with Baauer and Craig David.

‘Doing It’ is available to stream now. Check out the album artwork for AJ Tracey below.

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from October 2018 – Quantum jungle acceleration, “techno dancehall” experiments