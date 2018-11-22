Listen to the new track ‘Willow Bridge’ now.

The back catalogue of Mancunian producer Black Lodge – who has released on Mo’ Wax and The Trilogy Tapes – is being revisited again with the third part of the Kings Arms Sessions archive series, Lodge Wars.

The 12-track release follows Bitter Blood: A Collection Of Archival Recordings, which was released by Disciples earlier this year. According to the label, the LP “assaults the listener with fragments of spoken word, organ drone, distorted fever dream bass, and 1980s proto-tekno, a decayed rave tape found in the Salford snow.”

Recently, the newly revived Warp imprint Arcola reissued the much sought-after ‘Hotline’. Lodge Wars completes Disciples’ trilogy of archival reissues.

Kings Arms Sessions Vol. 3: Lodge Wars is available digitally and on limited edition cassette via Bleep. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Willow Bridge’

02. ‘Haters Part 2’

03. ‘There’

04. ‘Angel Meadow’

05. ‘Fluff’

06. ‘Press Release’

07. ‘N.M.’

08. ‘All Precincts’

09. ‘Church 777’

10. ‘Spit’

11. ‘A Lesson On Violence’

12. ‘Shale Heap’

