Bohemian Rhapsody wins Best Drama at the 2019 Golden Globes

The award for Best Original Score went to Justin Hurwitz’s soundtrack to Damien Chazelle’s First Man.
Bryan Singer’s Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has won the award for Best Drama at the 2019 Golden Globes. Rami Malek, who starred in the lead role as Freddie Mercury, was awarded Best Actor in a drama.
Best Song was awarded to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s duet ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born, winning out against Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s ‘All The Stars’ from Black Panther, Troye Sivan and Jónsi’s ‘Revelation’ from Boy Erased and Dolly Parton’s ‘Girl in the Movies’ from Dumplin’.
Justin Hurwitz received his second Golden Globe for Best Original Score for his soundtrack to Damien Chazelle’s First Man, winning over Alexandre Desplat’s score for Isle Of Dogs, Marco Beltrami’s A Quiet Place, Ludwig Göransson’s score for Black Panther and Marc Shaiman’s score for Mary Poppins Returns.
See below for a full list of winners by category.
Best actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Sacha Baron Cohen – Who Is America?
Jim Carrey – Kidding
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Best animated feature film:
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best actor in a TV series, Drama:
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Stephan James – Homecoming
Billy Porter – Pose
Richard Madden – Bodyguard
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Best TV series, Drama:
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie:
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler – Barry
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie:
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton – Dirty John
Laura Dern – The Tale
Regina King – Seven Seconds
Best score:
Marco Beltrami – A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz – First Man
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns
Best song:
All the Stars – Black Panther
Girl in the Movies – Dumplin’
Requiem for a Private War – A Private War
Revelation – Boy Erased
Shallow – A Star Is Born
Best supporting actress:
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Best actress in a TV series, Drama:
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Julia Roberts – Homecoming
Keri Russell – The Americans
Best supporting actor:
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Best screenplay:
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara – The Favourite
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay – Vice
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie:
Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
Best actor, musical or comedy:
Christian Bale – Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Robert Redford – The Old Man & the Gun
John C Reilly – Stan & Ollie
Best foreign language film:
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie:
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl – The Alienist
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
Best director:
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy:
Kristen Bell – The Good Place
Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown
Alison Brie – Glow
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Debra Messing – Will and Grace
Best TV series – musical or comedy:
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best limited series or TV movie:
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best actress – musical or comedy:
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron – Tully
Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians
Best film – musical or comedy:
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best actress – drama:
Glenn Close – The Wife
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman – Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike – A Private War
Best actor – drama:
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman
Best film – drama:
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Read next: The best TV and film scores of 2018