Bohemian Rhapsody wins Best Drama at the 2019 Golden Globes

The award for Best Original Score went to Justin Hurwitz’s soundtrack to Damien Chazelle’s First Man.

Bryan Singer’s Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has won the award for Best Drama at the 2019 Golden Globes. Rami Malek, who starred in the lead role as Freddie Mercury, was awarded Best Actor in a drama.

Best Song was awarded to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s duet ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born, winning out against Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s ‘All The Stars’ from Black Panther, Troye Sivan and Jónsi’s ‘Revelation’ from Boy Erased and Dolly Parton’s ‘Girl in the Movies’ from Dumplin’.

Justin Hurwitz received his second Golden Globe for Best Original Score for his soundtrack to Damien Chazelle’s First Man, winning over Alexandre Desplat’s score for Isle Of Dogs, Marco Beltrami’s A Quiet Place, Ludwig Göransson’s score for Black Panther and Marc Shaiman’s score for Mary Poppins Returns.

See below for a full list of winners by category.

Best actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Sacha Baron Cohen – Who Is America?

Jim Carrey – Kidding

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Best animated feature film:

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best actor in a TV series, Drama:

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Stephan James – Homecoming

Billy Porter – Pose

Richard Madden – Bodyguard

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Best TV series, Drama:

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie:

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie:

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton – Dirty John

Laura Dern – The Tale

Regina King – Seven Seconds

Best score:

Marco Beltrami – A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz – First Man

Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

Best song:

All the Stars – Black Panther

Girl in the Movies – Dumplin’

Requiem for a Private War – A Private War

Revelation – Boy Erased

Shallow – A Star Is Born

Best supporting actress:

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best actress in a TV series, Drama:

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Julia Roberts – Homecoming

Keri Russell – The Americans

Best supporting actor:

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best screenplay:

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara – The Favourite

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay – Vice

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie:

Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best actor, musical or comedy:

Christian Bale – Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Robert Redford – The Old Man & the Gun

John C Reilly – Stan & Ollie

Best foreign language film:

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie:

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl – The Alienist

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal

Best director:

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy:

Kristen Bell – The Good Place

Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown

Alison Brie – Glow

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Debra Messing – Will and Grace

Best TV series – musical or comedy:

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best limited series or TV movie:

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best actress – musical or comedy:

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron – Tully

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

Best film – musical or comedy:

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best actress – drama:

Glenn Close – The Wife

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman – Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike – A Private War

Best actor – drama:

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman

Best film – drama:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

