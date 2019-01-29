Listen to single ‘Saturdays (Again)’ now.

Animal Collective’s Avey Tare, AKA Dave Portner, will release his third studio album, Cows On Hourglass Pond, this March.

The album follows Portner’s 2017 solo album Eucalyptus and Animal Collective’s 2018 audiovisual album Tangerine Reef. Listen to lead single ‘Saturdays (Again)’ now.

Cows On Hourglass Pond will be available digitally, on CD and deluxe vinyl LP on March 22 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork below.

Avey Tare will tour North America in support of the album, see below for a full list of dates.

Cows On Hourglass Pond tour dates:

Feb 21 – Knoxville, TX @ Big Ears Festival

Feb 28 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

Feb 29 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Feb 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Mar 01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

Mar 02 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

Mar 04 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Mar 05 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

Mar 06 – Chicago, IL @ Co Prosperity Sphere

Mar 07 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Grill

Mar 11 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Mar 12 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

Mar 13 – Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex in Richard’s Goat Tavern & Tearoom

Mar 15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Mar 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Mar 17 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Mar 19 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Mar 20 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

Mar 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

