Listen to single ‘Saturdays (Again)’ now.
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare, AKA Dave Portner, will release his third studio album, Cows On Hourglass Pond, this March.
The album follows Portner’s 2017 solo album Eucalyptus and Animal Collective’s 2018 audiovisual album Tangerine Reef. Listen to lead single ‘Saturdays (Again)’ now.
Cows On Hourglass Pond will be available digitally, on CD and deluxe vinyl LP on March 22 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork below.
Avey Tare will tour North America in support of the album, see below for a full list of dates.
Cows On Hourglass Pond tour dates:
Feb 21 – Knoxville, TX @ Big Ears Festival
Feb 28 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
Feb 29 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Feb 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
Mar 01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
Mar 02 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
Mar 04 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Mar 05 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
Mar 06 – Chicago, IL @ Co Prosperity Sphere
Mar 07 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Grill
Mar 11 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Mar 12 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
Mar 13 – Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex in Richard’s Goat Tavern & Tearoom
Mar 15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Mar 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
Mar 17 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Mar 19 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
Mar 20 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub
Mar 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa