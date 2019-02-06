Shelter Press launches annual music publication SPECTRES

By , Feb 6 2019
SPECTRES

Photograph by: Press

Featuring writing from Félicia Atkinson, Stephen O’Malley and Jim O’Rourke.

French publishing platform Shelter Press has launched a new annual music publication, SPECTRES. The inaugural edition, Composing listening, is out on March 7.

The book, which is described by Shelter Press as “both a prism and a manual”, contains writing from artists including Félicia Atkinson, Drew Daniel, Beatriz Ferreyra, Stephen O’Malley, and Jim O’Rourke.

According to the label the book follows “the ‘traditional’ arc of electroacoustic composition (listen—record—compose—deploy—feel)”, with each chapter featuring contributors focusing on “a fragment of that thrilling territory that is sonic and musical experimentation.”

SPECTRES: Composing listening is out on March 7 in both French and English and is published with the support of INA GRM – head over to the Shelter Press website for more details.

Tags:

