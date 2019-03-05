Max D debuts on 1432 R with fourth album, Many Any

Mar 5 2019
Many Any

Listen to a new track, ‘Fly Around The Room’, now.

Max D, AKA Andrew Field-Pickering, has returned with a new album, Many Any.

The Future Times co-founder’s fourth full-length as Max D will arrive via Washington label 1432 R and is his first since his 2016 album Boost. Listen to a new track, ‘Fly Around The Room’, below.

Last year, Field-Pickering released the Dolo 3 EP on The Trilogy Tapes under his Dolo Percussion moniker.

Many Any arrives on March 14 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Many Any

