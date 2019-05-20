Watch Yussef Dayes and Virgil Abloh at Kaleidoscope Manifesto

With music curated by The Vinyl Factory.
The Vinyl Factory brought Yussef Dayes, Virgil Abloh and Amnesia Scanner to Kaleidoscope Manifesto festival in Paris over the weekend.
The interdisciplinary event took place at Lafayette Anticipations and featured Abloh’s “12-inch voices”, a sound installation with music from Yussef Dayes and Abloh himself. Check out clips of the performance below.
“12-INCH VOICES” by @virgilabloh, a sound installation at KALEIDOSCOPE MANIFESTO this weekend by @lafayetteanticipations and @kaleidoscopemagazine, with support from The Vinyl Factory #VFartists _____________________ The installation is one of three conceived specifically for the OMA-designed spaces of @lafayetteanticipations on view 17 – 19 May, 2pm – 8pm. ___________________ The weekend also includes VF-curated live shows from @iamkelseylu, @yussefdayes and @amnesiascanner – head to the site for more info.
Kaleidoscope Manifesto also featured a variety of talks, installation pieces, including Young Girl Reading Group’s Sulk III and Cali Thornhill Dewitt’s Disaster Exercise, as well as musical performances from FACT favorites Kelsey Lu and Amnesia Scanner.
