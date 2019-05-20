Watch Yussef Dayes and Virgil Abloh at Kaleidoscope Manifesto

With music curated by The Vinyl Factory.

The Vinyl Factory brought Yussef Dayes, Virgil Abloh and Amnesia Scanner to Kaleidoscope Manifesto festival in Paris over the weekend.

The interdisciplinary event took place at Lafayette Anticipations and featured Abloh’s “12-inch voices”, a sound installation with music from Yussef Dayes and Abloh himself. Check out clips of the performance below.

Kaleidoscope Manifesto also featured a variety of talks, installation pieces, including Young Girl Reading Group’s Sulk III and Cali Thornhill Dewitt’s Disaster Exercise, as well as musical performances from FACT favorites Kelsey Lu and Amnesia Scanner.

