Seoul Community Radio to host stage at DMZ Peace Train Music Festival

The festival takes place at Korea’s demilitarized zone.

Seoul Community Radio will host a dance stage at DMZ Peace Train Music Festival. Not to be confused with the legendary dubstep imprint, ‘DMZ’ is a local abbreviation for ‘Korean Demilitarized Zone’, which is located on the border between North and South Korea.

The festival was launched last year and aims to promote peace ties between the two divided countries. For its second edition SCR will host a dedicated dance music stage featuring a mix of local Korean DJs and live music acts. Highlights from the rest of the lineup include Iceage and John Cale.

DMZ Peace Train Music Festival takes place this weekend (June 6 – 7). You can tune in to the livestream of SCR’s dance stage here. Check out the lineup below.

