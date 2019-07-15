Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

“You must have cannonballs of steel to challenge me!”

Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VII Remake soundtracks are being collected on double-vinyl picture disc, available January 31, 2020, reports Japan Today.

The double vinyl offering will be comprised of selected music from both the original Final Fantasy VII and the forthcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake, which arrives on March 2020.

One LP features a CG render of Final Fantasy VII character Cloud, while the second features a CG render of Cloud’s Final Fantasy VII Remake look.

The numerical pricing itself represents a fun nod the the Final Fantasy franchise’s 7th instalment – offered for 7,777 yen through Japanese outlets, and 77.77 in North America. (The price itself is somewhat less fun.)

Head here for more info.

