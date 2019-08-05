Sustainable music merch from some of your favorite artists, labels and designers.

Independent print studio Everpress has launched HIGHPASS, an annual online music merch pop-up focused on sustainability and independent creators.

Taking place for a month every year, the campaign features limited edition designs from some of our favorite artists and labels, including R&S Records, Patrick Savile, Local Action, Martyn, Peach Discs, Dark Entries, Room 4 Resistance, India Jordan and many, many more – check out some of our favorite designs below.

All items featured in the campaign are available to pre-order over the next two to four weeks. Everpress will manufacture the exact amount of order to ensure no wasted stock or materials. All profits go directly to the artist, label or designer.

HIGHPASS launches today. Head over to Everpress now to pre-order your favorite designs.

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – July 2019