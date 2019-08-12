Laurel Halo curates 2019 edition of London’s MODE series

Julia Holter, GAS and more appear at the series later this year.

Laurel Halo has curated the 2019 edition of London’s MODE event series, which takes place this September and October in various venues across the UK capital.

Julia Holter, Eli Keszler, DJ Bone, Funkineven, DEBONAIR, Rashad Becker and Parris are among the artists appearing across the series, which last year was curated by Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Highlights include a performance of Éliane Radigue’s evolving cycle of works Occam Ocean on September 24 and an event on September 28 titled 10 Hours of Ambient featuring GAS, Kali Malone, Ellen Arkbro and Beatrice Dillon. Laurel Halo will play an ambient set at a club event on September 21.

Tickets are available now via the MODE website. More events in the series are to be confirmed.

