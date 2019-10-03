Florentino and Albany share ‘Dime Que Tu Quieres’ video

The track was co-produced by Florentino and Jam City.

UK-Colombian producer Florentino has released a video for the single ‘Dime Que Tu Quieres’ from his Ilimitado EP released in July via Mixpak.

The video stars Spanish artist and track vocalist Albany, whose debut album Alcohol & Sullivans dropped back in May.

The video was produced and directed by Gato Despicable and is streaming now.

Head here to hear Ilimitado in full and check out Florentino’s FACT mix below.

Read next: FACT mix 574: Florentino