She will host monthly shows at New York venue Joe’s Pub.

Laurie Anderson is the 2020 recipient of Public Theater’s Vanguard Artist award.

Along with a $50,000 cash prize, Anderson will host a residency from March to December 2020 at the Public Theater’s Joe’s Pub venue.

As Anderson told the New York Times, “I’m tending to invite a writer and a musician to collaborate in ways that they wouldn’t otherwise…The writers are from all across the board, from novelists to poets to lyricists to just people who think and write. So it’s a pretty odd, jaggedy sort of thing that I hope will be fun.”

Anderson’s album Songs From The Bardo was released September 27 via Smithsonian Folkways Recordings. She performed at Milan’s Terraforma festival this past summer – read our review below.

