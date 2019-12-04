News I By I 04.12.19

Dress like Prince with this 1999-inspired capsule collection

Designed by The Purple One’s trusted design duo Call & Response.

If you have a Prince-obsessed loved one in your life your quest for the perfect Christmas gift is over.

Toronto fashion duo Cathy Robinson and Lori Marcuz, aka Call & Response, have designed a capsule collection to coincide with the recent reissue of Prince’s legendary album, 1999.

“For us, this is a true collaboration”, says Cathy Robinson. “We have infused what we understood of Prince through the eyes of 1999.  We are not trying to make costume, but wearable clothing with a nod between the Prince we knew and the one that came before.”

The collection includes black and purple trench coats, black and purple leather vests, a stretch leather jacket, a tie-dye long-sleeve T-shirt and a leather bomber jacket. A word of warning, prices range from the steep ($175 for the T-shirt) to the eye-watering ($2,600 for the purple trench coat).

The 1999 Designer Collection, as well as the super deluxe remastered edition of 1999, is available through the official Prince website.

