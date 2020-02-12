Grimes sits atop a crumbled empire in new ‘Delete Forever’ video

The latest single from her forthcoming album, Miss Anthropocene.

Grimes has shared the music video for her new single ‘Delete Forever’, the latest cut off her forthcoming album Miss Anthropocene. The video, on which the artist collaborated with Marc Boucher and Neil Hansen, is described as depicting “a tyrant’s lament as her empire crumbles”.

The description also says that the song itself is about “losing friends to the opioid crisis and the self-hatred that arises when the grieving process mimics the behaviours that cost your friends their lives”. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1, Grimes shares that she lost a friend from complications to opioid addiction, and that she wrote ‘Delete Forever’ on the night of Lil Peep’s death.

“I think a lot of the people who, in my opinion, were best at expressing issues of mental health, to have them die specifically, it just feels like a weird hopelessness or something,” she says of the late rapper. Watch the full interview here.

Miss Anthropocene will be released on February 21 via 4AD. The album includes previously shared singles ‘Violence’, ‘So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth’ and ‘My Name is Dark’.

