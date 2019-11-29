Grimes shares new track from Miss Anthropocene, ‘My Name Is Dark’

Written, produced, performed and engineered by Grimes.

Fresh from introducing Elon Musk’s latest attempt at making everyone’s nerd dreams a reality, Grimes has shared a third track from her forthcoming album, Miss Anthropocene.

‘My Name Is Dark’ sees Grimes in dramatic indie rock earworm territory, writing, producing, performing and engineering what is arguably the catchiest track to be released from the new record to date.

The track follows ‘Violence’, her collaboration with EDM producer i_o, and ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’, which was released earlier this month.

Grimes has also revealed the album artwork for Miss Anthropocene, which she describes as depicting “the program the new gods use to edit and design the simulation.” Check that, and the tracklist, out below.

‘My Name Is Dark’ is out now. Miss Anthropocene arrives on February 21, 2020, via 4AD.

Tracklist:

01. ‘So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth (Art Mix)’

02. ‘Darkseid’ (Grimes & 潘PAN)

03. ‘Delete Forever’

04. ‘Violence’ (Grimes & i_o)

05. ‘4ÆM’

06. ‘New Gods’

07. ‘My Name is Dark’

08. ‘You’ll miss me when I’m not around’

09. ‘Before the fever’

10. ‘IDORU’

