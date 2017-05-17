Suzanne Ciani joins Brian Eno and Devo as recipient of Moog Innovation Award

The five-time Grammy nominated composer is the first woman to receive the award.

Legendary synthesist and composer Suzanne Ciani has been named the recipient of 2017’s Moog Innovation Award.

The award, which will be presented to Ciani at Moogfest 2017, “recognizes her 45 plus years of genre-defying work that exemplifies the bold, innovative spirit of Bob Moog,” according to the press release.

Ciani – who is behind one of our favorite albums of 2016 – was an early champion of electronic music, working with the fabled Buchla 200 in the 1970s after becoming a committed disciple of modular synth pioneer Don Buchla.

To mark the award, Ciani will perform and be celebrated in a workshop and talk, as well as host a screening of a recently released biopic A Life in Waves.

Previous recipients of the Moog Innovation Award include Gary Numan, Devo, Brian Eno, Bernie Worrell, Thomas Dolby and synth designers like Herb Deutsch.

Moogfest 2017 takes place from May 18-21. Find full information and tickets at the Moogfest website.

