DJ Stingray helms next in Tresor club’s mix series, Kern Vol. 4

Tracks from Aphex Twin and Drexciya feature on the 27-track mix.

Detroit icon DJ Stingray will helm the fourth entry in Tresor’s Kern mix series, with a blend of techno and electro classics from across the past three decades.

Kern Vol.4 arrives on July 7, and includes tracks from Drexciya, Aphex Twin (as AFX), Gesloten Cirkel, Silent Servant, Herva and Anna Meredith.

The mix CD will be accompanied by a double LP, which presses up a selection of tracks featured on the mix along with an unreleased track called ‘Nationalised’ from the artist’s NRSB-11 collaboration with Drexciya’s Gerald Donald.

Otherwise known as Sherard Ingram, DJ Stingray began his storied career in the ‘90s, collaborating with Carl Craig, Anthony ‘Shake’ Shakir and Kenny Dixon Jr. as Urban Tribe and working as the tour DJ for legendary duo Drexciya.

The ski mask-clad artist is known for his hard, fast style of DJing, which a press release suggests is on display throughout Kern Vol. 4, describing it as full of “gritty pneumatic bump with high-velocity swing”.

Previous artists chosen to helm the mix series of Berlin’s long-running Tresor club include DJ Deep, DJ Hell and Objekt, who mixed last year’s Kern Vol. 3.

CD tracklist:

1. Dopplereffekt – ‘Scientist’

2. Alex Cortex – ‘We Run Your Life’

3. Kris Wadsworth – ‘Infiltrator’

4. Christopher Joseph – ‘Mind At Sea’

5. Silent Servant – Dissociation”

6. Adam Jay – ‘Lexic’

7. Herva – ‘Slam The Laptop’

8. Gesloten Cirkel – ‘Submit X’

9. Professor X – ‘Professor X (Saga)’

10. NRSB-11 – ‘Nationalised’

11. Luke Eargoggle – ‘I Belong To The Past’

12. Drexciya – ‘Lost Vessel’

13. Dynarec – ‘Moving Corridors’

14. Syncom Data – ‘Musik Politik’

15. Creepy Autograph – ‘Night Stalker’

16. Drexciya – ‘Aquabahn’

17. Faceless Mind – ‘Ocean Movers (Vcs2600 Science Remix)’

18. 065 DJ Dijital – ‘Bang’

19. Drexciya – ‘Running Out Of Space’

20. Illektrolab – ‘Overdrive’

21. Anna Meredith – ‘VapourIsED (LoneLady Remix)’

22. Drexciya – ‘Dr. Blowfins’ Black Storm Stabilizing Spheres’

23. DJ Di’jital – ‘Mind of the Master’

24. Morphology – ‘Vector Plant’

25. Luke Eargoggle & Kan3da – ‘Night Smoker’

26. AFX – ‘Serge Fenix Rendered 2’

27. Drexciya – ‘Cascading Celestial Giants’

LP tracklist:

A1. NRSB-11 – ‘Nationalised’

A2. Dynarec – ‘Moving Corridors’

B1. Professor X – ‘Professor X’

B2. Herva – ‘Slam The Laptop’

C1. AFX – ‘Serge Fenix Rendered 2’

C2. Gesloten Cirkel – ‘Submit X’

D1. Anna Meredith – ‘VapourIsED (LoneLady Remix)’

D2. Syncom Data – ‘Musik Politik’

