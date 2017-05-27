Oneohtrix Point Never wins Cannes Soundtrack Award

The producer joins previous winners Cliff Martinez and Lim Giong.

Daniel Lopatin has won the Soundtrack Award at this year’s Cannes film festival for his original score for crime thriller Good Time.

The film, which is directed by Josh and Benny Safdie and stars Robert Pattinson, is billed as a “twisted odyssey through the New York underworld”. It received a rapturous reception at its premiere earlier this week, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and is tipped to win the Grand Prix tomorrow (May 28).

Lopatin, AKA Oneohtrix Point Never, collaborated with Iggy Pop on a new song titled ‘The Pure And The Damned’ for the film’s credits.

Pop first mentioned the collaboration in an interview with Rolling Stone referring working with “an electronic producer with an unpronounceable name” and that while it was musically challenging, he “had a ball”.

The producer joins previous winners Cliff Martinez for The Neon Demon (2016), Lim Giong for The Assassin (2015) and Howard Shore for Map to the Stars (2014).

Earlier this month, former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne revealed he is also collaborating with Oneohtrix Point Never.

Good Time arrives in cinemas on August 22, watch a trailer below.