Listen to a playlist of Aphex Twin’s Field Day set

By , Jun 4 2017

Image via: Field Day

Thanks to eagle-eyed Reddit users.

Aphex Twin saw out London’s Field Day last night with a heart-stopping headline set on the festival’s impressive new Barn stage.

NTS was on hand to capture the whole thing by live-stream and now fans have also compiled a playlist of the set, which has been shared by Field Day on Twitter, as Crack points out.

In a Reddit discussion thread, users have been putting together a tracklist that so far includes Kamixlo, Chino Amobi and tracks from Richard D. James’ Caustic Window alias.

Along with his brain-melting set, Aphex also surprise dropped a new 12″ vinyl, which was on sale exclusively at the festival via Warp Records. The vinyl, which came in an unmarked chartreuse sleeve, was sold out by 2pm.

 

