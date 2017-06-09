JME, Stormzy and more react to shock Labour surge in UK general election

“Today is a good day.”

JME and Stormzy were among the artists showing their pleasure at the shock result of yesterday’s UK general election, in which Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party made huge gains and the Conservatives lost 12 seats.

Theresa May’s Conservative party has won 317 seats so far, but will fail to reach the 326 needed to form an overall majority. Labour, meanwhile, have won 261 so far – an increase of 29.

The resulting hung parliament led to shock, amusement and hope on Twitter from musicians across the UK and beyond.

BBK’s JME, who was one of the figureheads for the grime scene’s support of Corbyn, thanked the young people who voted in the election – a crucial demographic for Labour.

Give yourselves a pat on the back.

Stay involved,

Grow up listening & learning,

vote for who's 'best' at the time,

Don't grow old & angry 💛 pic.twitter.com/c8UFKN90n1 — Jme (@JmeBBK) June 9, 2017

NTS Radio resident Throwing Shade also reiterated the importance of the youth vote.

The result is positive. Power to the youth! It CAN be done ✊🏽 — Throwing Shade (@throwing_shade_) June 9, 2017

As did Jackmaster and Lily Allen.

Big up all the young team who turned out and swung this for us ❤️ — JACKMASTER (@jackmaster) June 9, 2017

Respect Your Youngers — Lily (@lilyallen) June 9, 2017

London rapper Avelino, whose home constituency of Tottenham was won decisively by Labour’s David Lammy, said that today was a “good day”.

Today is a good day — Avelino (@officialAvelino) June 9, 2017

There was a similar sentiment from dubstep and grime veteran Plastician, whose home constituency of Croydon Central was taken by Labour from the Conservatives after a big push from London’s music scene to engage young voters.

Whoever runs the country now – future elections will set out to serve young voters far better. Well done all of you. A win for progressives — Plastician (@Plastician) June 9, 2017

Even Portishead’s Geoff Barrow made his peace with the kids on a momentous day for Labour.

I love young people and all their terrible music…❤️ — Geoff Barrow (@jetfury) June 9, 2017

Riz Ahmed questioned what could have been had Labour been fully behind Corbyn from the start, without the bitter party infighting that has dogged his time as leader.

Big up Jezza for reviving so many ppls hope in politics. If Labour was united behind Corbyn this past year he coulda won this outright! — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) June 9, 2017

While the SNP lost 21 seats in Scotland, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite was relieved that the prediction of a Tory landslide didn’t come to pass.

If it’d been a Tory landslide I was going to delete my twitter. Thanks to Mr Corbyn you’re stuck with my shite patter for the foreseeable — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) June 9, 2017

Though that didn’t stop the Tories from taking a few seats from the SNP.

However, Glasgow DJ Nightwave was able to celebrate the re-election of the SNP’s Mhairi Black – currently parliament’s youngest serving MP at just 22 years old.

Stormzy, meanwhile, just said what a lot of Labour voters were thinking.

Lol haha — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) June 9, 2017

Theresa May will now be waking up with the worst election day hangover in UK history, as her job hangs in the balance.

Theresa May waking up hanging after getting stuck into the bottle of ouzo under the sink, looking down the back of the couch for a rizla — slackk_ (@slackk_) June 9, 2017

U know u gotta resign now. Be a grown up @theresa_may — Akala (@akalamusic) June 9, 2017

Jezza, it’s your time to shine.