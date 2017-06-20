Nite Jewel remixes Rina Sawayama’s Cyber Stockholm Syndrome for belting new 12″

Originally posted by The Vinyl Factory

London-based singer and songwriter Rina Sawayama’s previously digi-only ‘Cyber Stockholm Syndrome’ has been remixed by LA producer Nite Jewel for a limited 12″ release.

Sharing a love for maximalist synths and retro-futurist aesthetics, Nite Jewel has transformed the RnB slow-jam into a belting house track aimed squarely at the dancefloor.

“It was easy to get inspired for this remix as Rina’s vocals are so powerful and complex,” she says.” I knew I wanted to make it into a dance song and turn Rina into a belting house diva… As I got deeper and deeper into the vocals, the remix took even more twists and turns, developing into new sections with even more harmonies and kinetic breaks.”

Rina Sawayama’s Cyber Stockholm Syndrome Nite Jewel remix will be released via The Vinyl Factory. Go here for more information and to pre-order a copy.

