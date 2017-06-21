B12’s ambient techno classic Electro-Soma to be reissued on Warp

One of the label’s original classics returns.

Warp has announced a reissue of Electro-Soma, the debut album by B12.

A London duo consisting of Mike Golding and Steven Rutter, the pair released a series of EPs in the early ’90s on their B12 Records imprint under various names including Musicology, Redcell and 2001. After signing to Warp, label founder Rob Mitchell compiled his favorites for Electro-Soma. The album, alongside contributions to Warp’s Artificial Intelligence series (alongside Aphex Twin, The Black Dog and Autechre) cemented B12 as IDM greats.

The upcoming reissue of Electro-Soma has been newly remastered, along with track-by-track annotations, a new essay about the group’s early years and archival photos, memorabilia and posters from the same era. It will also be released with Electro-Soma II, a companion release featuring other early and rare tracks compiled by the group that marks its first time on vinyl.

Look for both compilations on vinyl and a 2CD set on August 25 via Warp. Revisit their ambient techno classic ‘Hall Of Mirrors’ below.