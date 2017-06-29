Berlin Atonal 2017 adds Shackleton, Demdike Stare, Radiophonic Workshop

Regis, Wolf Eyes and Carla dal Forno also join the bill for the Berlin festival.

Techno and experimental festival Berlin Atonal has expanded its lineup for 2017.

A world premiere from Shackleton is among the many highlights, with the Skull Disco co-founder joined by Anika, Pedro Maia and Strawalde on a performance based on his new Behind the Glass album.

Techno icon Regis will perform alongside Robert Hampson aka Main in a new commission, while Helena Hauff and James Dean Brown’s Hypnobeat project will provide more drum machine-based thrills.

Demdike Stare will also appear, presenting a new A/V show and DJing as part of a showcase for their DDS label on the opening night, where they will be joined by Equiknoxx, Robert Aubrey Aiki Lowe and Iueke.

Electronic pioneers the Radiophonic Workshop will also appear at the festival, with Wolf Eyes, Carla dal Forno, Emptyset, Varg, Rashad Becker and Ena, Damien Dubrovnik, Mick Harris, Belong, Broken English Club and Antony Linell among the other live performers.

They join what is a stacked lineup for the Berlin festival’s fifth edition, with Powell and Wolfgang Tillmans, Roly Porter, Roll the Dice and Pan Daijing among those already announced.

The festival has also added a host of DJ sets from artists including DJ Stingray, Anastasia Kristensen, Apeiron Crew, Trevor Jackson and Richard Fearless, Errorbeauty and JASSS.

Berlin Atonal takes place at the city’s Kraftwerk venue from August. Tickets are €115 for a five-day pass – full details can be found at the festival website.

Watch highlights of the 2016 edition below.

Read next: Emptyset and Mouse on Mars’s Jan St. Werner on space, time and the evolution of sound